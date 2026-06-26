Book Writing House | 6/26/26

What happens when old friends reunite and the past comes rushing back? Author Keeley Grace Shephard stopped by Las Vegas Morning Blend to talk about her women’s fiction novel, Perfect Lives. The story follows three former sorority sisters — Harper, Julie, and Michelle — whose reunion brings buried secrets, jealousy, regret, and unresolved emotions to the surface.

Through their journeys, the book explores the contrast between the polished lives people present to the world and the private battles they carry within. It’s a conversation about friendship, healing, and how confronting the past can shape the future.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House