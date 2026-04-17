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Book Writing House | 4/17/26

Author Henry H. Latimore IV shares the deeper meaning behind his gripping crime thriller and the moral questions it explores. #PaidForContent
Inside The Mind Of “Bobby Joe The Criminal”
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Author Henry H. Latimore IV joins the show to talk about his compelling crime thriller Bobby Joe The Criminal, a story that goes far beyond the surface of a typical whodunit. Instead of focusing solely on the crime, the book dives deep into the psychology of its central character, challenging readers to understand the emotional and moral complexities that shape his actions.

Through layered storytelling and raw human emotion, Latimore explores the blurred lines between right and wrong, justice and personal integrity. The conversation highlights how powerful storytelling can shift perspective, encouraging readers to question assumptions while recognizing the resilience and humanity within even the most complicated characters.

This segment is paid for by Book Writing House

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