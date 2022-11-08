Bonanno's New York Pizza Kitchen | 11/8/22

Pizza lovers will unite at the inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. at The Industrial Event Space (2330 Industrial Rd.), featuring unlimited sample slices from some of the nest pizzaiolos and innovators shaping Las Vegas as a pizza lovers’ destination today.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 13:30:24-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.