Bombay Sapphire | 6/26/26

Wedding season and summer celebrations are in full swing, and one cocktail is quickly becoming the toast of the season. Bombay Sapphire Gin mixologist Eddy Johnson joined Las Vegas Morning Blend to introduce viewers to the French Blonde — a bright, floral cocktail that’s trending in a big way.

Search interest for the drink surged late last year and continues climbing as more people look for the perfect signature sip for weddings, parties, and backyard gatherings. Made with Bombay Sapphire gin, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fresh grapefruit juice, and lemon bitters, the French Blonde offers a crisp, balanced flavor that feels tailor-made for summer entertaining.

This segment is paid for by Bombay Sapphire