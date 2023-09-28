Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts | 9/28/23
Prev
Next
The Prandecki brothers started Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts in 2014 with the goal of changing the industry in air conditioning and heating. #PaidForContent
Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 17:10:10-04
All of us like to save money where we can, especially in the face of rising energy rates. That's why Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts team wants to share how upgrading your HVAC can save you money.
This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.