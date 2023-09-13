Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts | 9/13/23

After the co-founder's grandmother was given unfair pricing on a new AC unit back in 2014, Bob's Repair AC & Solar Experts was founded on three principles: honest, reliable, and local. Frideric Prandecki, co-founder and co-owner of Bob’s Repair AC, Heating, and Solar Experts Las Vegas, joined us to discuss how solar energy can save customers money, who should consider going solar, and common mistakes people make when going solar. His team's core values are what separates their business from others, all of the services they provide, and more. Bob’s Repair AC, Heating, and Solar Experts Las Vegas is located at 3874 Silvestri Lane Las Vegas, NV 89120.

