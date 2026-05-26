Bob’s Repair | 5/26/26

When temperatures climb in Las Vegas, many homeowners assume a constantly running AC means the system is failing. But according to Frideric Prandecki, owner of Bob’s Repair, the issue is often much bigger than the air conditioner itself. Poor airflow, hot attics, bad insulation, thermostat placement, and even sunny rooms can make homes feel uncomfortable no matter how hard the AC works.

During the segment, Prandecki explains why some rooms stay hotter than others, why closing vents may actually hurt efficiency, and how homeowners can spot airflow problems before replacing expensive equipment. The goal is to help families stay cooler, lower energy bills, and better understand how every part of the home works together during the brutal summer heat.

This segment is paid for by Bob’s Repair