Bob’s Repair | 5/13/26

Many homeowners don’t think much about their air filters, but they play a major role in both indoor air quality and HVAC system performance. Air quality manager John Pauli explains that filters don’t just trap dust—they also protect your heating and cooling system by keeping dirt away from key components, while improving the air your family breathes by capturing particles like pollen, pet hair, and fine dust. When filters get clogged, airflow drops, comfort suffers, and the system has to work harder than it should.

Pauli also emphasized the importance of staying proactive with HVAC care and routine maintenance, especially in a dusty climate like Las Vegas. Regular filter changes, seasonal system checkups, and keeping components clean all help the system run more efficiently and reliably. Taking a preventative approach not only improves indoor air quality, but also helps avoid costly repairs and keeps cooling performance consistent when it matters most.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair