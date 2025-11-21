Bob's Repair |11/21/25

This holiday season, three powerful community partners—Bob’s Repair AC & Solar Experts, Trane Supply, and the Inspiring Children Foundation—are coming together to give one deserving Southern Nevada family the gift of comfort. The team is searching for a family whose AC and heating system has completely failed and who is experiencing financial hardship, making it impossible to stay safe during extreme temperatures. Anyone can apply or nominate someone simply by visiting BobsRepair.com/give or texting the family’s story to 702-381-5080.

The selected family will receive a full home evaluation and a brand-new high-efficiency Trane system, including all equipment, labor, and permitting—entirely free. Beyond the install, the Inspiring Children Foundation will provide additional support services, ensuring this family gets more than warmth and cooling—they get the care, hope, and connection they deserve.

This segment is paid for by Bob's Repair