Bob’s Repair | 10/30/24

The Inspiring Children Foundation’s transitional homes have been completely renovated, thanks to $560,000 in cash and in-kind donations from local contractors and supporters.

Martin-Harris Construction, subcontractors, and the Henderson Leadership Class of 2022 came together to transform these spaces.

The project provides at-risk youth with a safe and nurturing environment to help them thrive.

Chris DeAngelis, an ICF Advisory Board member, led the charge to secure support from the community.

The renovations, which include four homes, offer a stable, healing space for youth in transition.

Check out these free Mental Fitness Tools on the Inspiring Children Foundation website.

You are invited to join the #NotAloneChallenge, one of the largest online mental health campaigns in history with over 3 billion social media hits.

No one should suffer alone, including during the holidays. Campaign runs now through January 1, 2025.

To learn more, visit inspiringchildren.org.

