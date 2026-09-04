Bobby Ross Avila | 9/4/26

Music artist and producer Bobby Ross Avila joined us to talk about his impressive career, from getting signed by legendary producer Jimmy Jam to working behind the scenes with major artists including Usher, Janet Jackson and Gwen Stefani. He also shared stories from his work on Usher’s music, including the Confessions era and Super Bowl halftime show.

Avila discussed his own music, including his single “Lucky Fella,” along with his role as music director for the R&B tour, bringing his experience as both a performer and producer to the stage.

