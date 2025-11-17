Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Blue Paladin | 11/17/25

Artificial intelligence is changing everything. Blue Paladin’s Chief Technology Officer, Cameron Call, joins us to explain how AI is reshaping cybersecurity and what you can do to stay protected.
Staying Safe in the Age of AI
AI has become a powerful tool for innovation — and for cybercriminals. Cameron Call from Blue Paladin breaks down how artificial intelligence is making attacks faster, smarter, and harder to detect. From realistic phishing scams to deepfake impersonations, the digital landscape has never been more complex. But with the right strategies, individuals and companies can stay ahead of the threats.

Cameron shares practical ways to safeguard personal data, protect your business, and navigate the evolving world of AI safely. If you ever find yourself facing an AI-related security threat, visit BluePaladin.com for expert guidance and protection.

