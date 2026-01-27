Blue Jacket Fashion Show | 1/27/26

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show is turning 10, celebrating a decade of impact, advocacy, and, of course, fashion. What began as a stylish way to start important conversations has grown into a powerful platform for raising awareness about prostate cancer and men’s health.

Each year, designers, survivors, and supporters come together to use fashion as a tool for education and empowerment. As the event marks this milestone anniversary, organizers are reflecting on how far the show has come and the lives it has touched along the way. With its signature mix of style and substance, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show continues to prove that fashion can do more than turn heads—it can help save lives.

This segment is paid for by Blue Jacket Fashion Show