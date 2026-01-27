Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Blue Jacket Fashion Show | 1/27/26

Celebrating a milestone anniversary this year, marking a decade of raising awareness for prostate cancer. The annual event blends fashion, advocacy, and community impact to shine a spotlight on men’s health. #PaidForContent
Blue Jacket Fashion Show Marks 10 Years of Style With a Purpose
The Blue Jacket Fashion Show is turning 10, celebrating a decade of impact, advocacy, and, of course, fashion. What began as a stylish way to start important conversations has grown into a powerful platform for raising awareness about prostate cancer and men’s health.

Each year, designers, survivors, and supporters come together to use fashion as a tool for education and empowerment. As the event marks this milestone anniversary, organizers are reflecting on how far the show has come and the lives it has touched along the way. With its signature mix of style and substance, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show continues to prove that fashion can do more than turn heads—it can help save lives.

