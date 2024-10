Blippi, the world’s most popular live-action children’s brand, has joined forces with the Dove Self-Esteem Project to tackle body confidence issues in young kids. New research shows that body image concerns can start as early as age four, and this partnership aims to spark positive conversations around self-esteem. Through engaging content, Blippi and Dove are helping parents and children talk openly about body confidence and self-worth.

This segment is paid for by Blippi & Dove