Black History Month | 2/1/22

The City of Las Vegas Celebrates Black History Month with events all throughout February! Right now you can see an art exhibit at City Hall of portraits of historic figures of the Westside.
The City Of Las Vegas Celebrates Black History Month
Posted at 10:28 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 13:28:30-05
