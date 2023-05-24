Black 11 Entertainment & Sunn Stream Productions | 5/24/23

Black 11 Entertainment is making waves with their Las Vegas comedy and nightlife events!

Ardie Holligsworth, owner of Black 11 Entertainment, joined us along with Tony Alexander, general manager of Cork & Thorn, and Joaquin Trujillo, owner of the LA Comedy Club & Vegas Stand Up & Rock Comedy Club, to discuss how their collaborations help bring the Valley's entertainment scene to life and the huge events they have coming up.

"Miss Match" is an event perfect for both singles and couples. It's a matchmaking/date night comedy show that happens on Wednesdays at Cork and Thorn.

Black 11 Entertainment's other upcoming events include: Lake Las Vegas Comedy Cruises, the Classics and Comedy car show, Black Friday's, featuring comedy, live music, an open bar and after party and the newest event, Barz & Notez.

Use the code "B11" for 10% off tickets.

This segment is paid for by Black 11 Entertainment & Sunn Stream Productions