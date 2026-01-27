Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bikini Fitness | 1/27/26

Bikini Fitness kicks off 2026 with a fresh way to fuel healthier habits. Aviva Bikineev shares how their café lets members enjoy favorite treats without derailing fitness goals.
The New Year is all about fresh starts, healthier habits, and becoming the best version of yourself — and Bikini Fitness at The Gramercy is making that journey even easier. Founder Aviva Bikineev is changing the game with a brand-new café inside the studio, designed to support wellness without sacrificing flavor.

For anyone beginning a health journey, giving up favorite treats and drinks can feel like the hardest part. Bikini Fitness’ new café offers feel-good options that complement workouts and encourage consistency, proving you don’t have to choose between fitness goals and enjoying what you love.

