Bikini Fitness | 1/27/26

The New Year is all about fresh starts, healthier habits, and becoming the best version of yourself — and Bikini Fitness at The Gramercy is making that journey even easier. Founder Aviva Bikineev is changing the game with a brand-new café inside the studio, designed to support wellness without sacrificing flavor.

For anyone beginning a health journey, giving up favorite treats and drinks can feel like the hardest part. Bikini Fitness’ new café offers feel-good options that complement workouts and encourage consistency, proving you don’t have to choose between fitness goals and enjoying what you love.