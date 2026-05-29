Big Bully Turf | 5/29/26

Carla Arzubiaga, founder of Big Bully Turf, joined the show alongside the company’s lovable mascot, Waffles the English Bulldog, to talk about creating beautiful, low-maintenance outdoor spaces across Southern Nevada. From artificial grass installations to custom hardscapes and backyard putting greens, the company offers solutions designed to handle the Las Vegas climate while helping homeowners save time and water.

The segment highlights the growing popularity of pet-friendly turf and outdoor designs that combine style with practicality. Big Bully Turf specializes in creating safe play spaces for pets, relaxing backyard retreats, and entertainment-ready landscapes for families throughout North Las Vegas and surrounding communities.

This segment is paid for by Big Bully Turf