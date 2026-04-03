Big Bad Voodoo Daddy | 4/3/26

Get ready to jump, jive, and swing as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings their electrifying live show to the Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort on April 10. Known for helping spark the swing revival of the ‘90s, the band continues to captivate audiences with their unique blend of jazz, swing, and big band sounds.

Frontman Scotty Morris leads the group through a high-energy performance that pays tribute to classic sounds while adding a modern twist. Fans may also recognize the band from their iconic appearance in the film Swingers, which helped introduce their sound to a wider audience. It’s a night of timeless music and infectious energy you won’t want to miss.