Bianca Dottin | 7/2/26

America’s 250th birthday is on the horizon, and families across the country are already looking for ways to celebrate this historic milestone. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin joined us with ideas to make the occasion both memorable and meaningful.

From educational tools like America As It Happened that help bring the nation’s history to life, to cozy patriotic-inspired products like Minky Couture blankets, there are plenty of ways to get into the spirit. Bianca also shares practical ways to save while planning summer celebrations, helping families enjoy the festivities without breaking the budget.

Whether you’re learning, decorating, or gathering together, now is the perfect time to start preparing for America’s big birthday.

This segment is paid by Bianca Dottin