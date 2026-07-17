Bianca Dottin | 7/17/26

Summer is the perfect season to refresh your routine and prioritize a little self-care. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin joined us with her favorite products designed to help you feel your best, from beauty essentials that keep you glowing to home fragrance and sleep solutions that promote relaxation. Whether you're creating a calming space at home, upgrading your skincare routine, or looking for ways to get better rest during the busy summer months, Bianca's recommendations make it easy to embrace the season feeling refreshed and recharged. Featured products include the Drift Rest & Relax Home Scent Diffuser, Molecule sleep products, and other beauty and wellness favorites perfect for summer.

This segment is paid for by Bianca Dottin