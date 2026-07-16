Bianca Dottin | 7-16-26

Summer is all about staying cool, looking great, and making every moment count. Lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin joins us with a roundup of her favorite seasonal finds, featuring everything from stylish footwear and beauty essentials to refreshing beverages perfect for warm-weather gatherings. Whether you're updating your summer wardrobe, looking for products that can stand up to the heat, or searching for new favorites to enjoy with family and friends, Bianca has plenty of ideas to inspire your next summer adventure. Featured products are available at Kids Foot Locker, Luseta, Amazon, and select Lee's Liquor and Total Wine locations.

This segment is paid for by Bianca Dottin