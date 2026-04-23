Better Than Ezra Headlines The STRAT | 4/23/26

A major milestone is turning into a full-blown party as Better Than Ezra takes the stage to celebrate The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower’s 30th anniversary on April 30. Frontman Kevin Griffin joins the show to talk about the band’s iconic run and this high-energy, ‘90s-inspired poolside performance at Swim & Social. The free concert is open to both hotel guests and locals, transforming the pool deck into a lively celebration of music and memories.

The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with The STRAT opening in 1996 and the band’s breakout hit “Good” dominating charts just a year earlier. Doors open at 3 p.m. with DJ Santos and Empire Records warming up the crowd before the band hits the stage at 5 p.m. Guests can upgrade their experience with cabanas and daybeds, or grab complimentary tickets online and join in celebrating three decades of this iconic Las Vegas landmark.

