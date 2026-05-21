BeTheBestHome | 5/21/26

Summer is calling—and now is the perfect time to get your backyard ready for outdoor living season. From made-in-the-USA pest control solutions from RESCUE, to a portable pool jet from iGARDEN that transforms any pool into a water-park-style experience, homeowners have more ways than ever to upgrade their outdoor spaces. Add in built-in backyard trampolines from Trampolines.com and the most advanced whole-home backup power system from usEcoFlow.com, and today’s top home improvement upgrades focus on fun, comfort, safety, and reliability. Home improvement experts Chip Wade and Kathryn Emery share smart outdoor products and backup power solutions designed to help homeowners make the most of summer living. For more information visit bethebesthome.com and follow Kathryn @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip @ChipWade

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