Best Price Flooring | Tassels for Tomorrow | 5/4/26

Javier Bosque is spotlighting an impactful initiative helping local students cross the graduation stage with confidence. “Tassels for Tomorrow,” led by Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada, is working to ensure Clark County students have access to essential caps and gowns—items that can be a financial burden for many families.

In partnership with KTNV and Best Price Flooring, the campaign raises funds to remove those barriers and make graduation day possible for every student. The effort highlights the power of community support, giving students the opportunity to fully participate in one of life’s biggest milestones. It’s a meaningful reminder that a small contribution can make a lasting difference in a student’s future.

This segment is paid for by Best Price Flooring