Best Price Flooring| 9/2/26

A good book can open the door to a whole new world—and Best Price Flooring is helping make sure more Las Vegas children have that opportunity. The locally owned business is joining The Morning Blend in support of the “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign, helping put books into the hands of kids throughout our community.

Owner Javier Bosque joined us to talk about why supporting local children and investing in the next generation is so important. It’s also a reminder of what can happen when local businesses and the community come together to create opportunities and inspire brighter futures.

This segment is paid for by Best Price Flooring