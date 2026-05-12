Best Price Flooring | 5/12/26

The Tassels for Tomorrow campaign is shining a spotlight on the importance of helping local students stay supported and connected as they work toward graduation. Communities In Schools of Nevada partnered with Best Price Flooring, along with Channel 13 and the Scripps Howard Fund, to raise awareness and provide meaningful support for students across Southern Nevada.

During the segment, CEO Javier Bosque joined Brittany DuPree for a special check presentation celebrating the campaign’s impact. Organizers say community outreach efforts like Tassels for Tomorrow help students feel encouraged, seen, and supported throughout the school year.

As graduation season approaches, the campaign serves as a reminder of how local partnerships can help shape brighter futures for young people in the community.

This segment is paid for by Best Price Flooring