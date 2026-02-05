Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Price Flooring | 2/5/26

Best Price Flooring helps homeowners and contractors find quality flooring, cabinets, countertops, and more in one place.
From Floors to Finish: One Stop for Smart Renovations in Las Vegas
Renovation projects can quickly become overwhelming when materials, timelines, and decisions start piling up. Javier Bosque from Best Price Flooring explains how their Las Vegas showroom simplifies the process by offering flooring, cabinets, countertops, baseboards, and more all under one roof.

Viewers learn how Best Price Flooring’s new in-house interior design service helps guide choices, prevent expensive missteps, and bring renovation visions together smoothly from start to finish.

This segment is paid for by Best Price Flooring

