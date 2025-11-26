Best Price Flooring | 11/26/25

Best Price Flooring is shining a spotlight on the power of quality flooring and how a great renovation starts with expert guidance. Their Design Studio offers homeowners a hands-on experience with premium flooring and cabinetry, simplifying what’s often the toughest part of a remodel.

Alongside showcasing their services, the team is highlighting their annual Holiday Toy Drive with Legacy Church, aimed at bringing joy to local children in need.

Viewers are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Best Price Flooring Design Studio, and each donation enters guests for a chance to win an iPad. It’s a festive way to give back while supporting a community-focused local business.

