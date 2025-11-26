Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Price Flooring | 11/26/25

Best Price Flooring stops by to share how they help Las Vegas homeowners elevate their spaces — and how they’re giving back this holiday season with Legacy Church. #PaidForContent
Best Price Flooring Teams Up with Legacy Church for a Holiday Toy Drive
Best Price Flooring is shining a spotlight on the power of quality flooring and how a great renovation starts with expert guidance. Their Design Studio offers homeowners a hands-on experience with premium flooring and cabinetry, simplifying what’s often the toughest part of a remodel.

Alongside showcasing their services, the team is highlighting their annual Holiday Toy Drive with Legacy Church, aimed at bringing joy to local children in need.

Viewers are encouraged to drop off new, unwrapped toys at the Best Price Flooring Design Studio, and each donation enters guests for a chance to win an iPad. It’s a festive way to give back while supporting a community-focused local business.

This segment is paid for by Best Price Flooring

