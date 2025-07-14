Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress: Sleep Tip of the Day | 7/14/25

Struggling to fall asleep? A few simple relaxation techniques could make all the difference. Here's your quick sleep tip of the day, brought to you by Best Mattress.
Sleep Better Tonight: The Power of Relaxation
Posted

It’s not surprising that many people have trouble falling asleep. That’s why Best Mattress created a series of helpful sleep tips—starting with this one: relax before bedtime.

Relaxation is a powerful tool for better sleep. Whether it’s journaling to clear your mind, sleeping in a cool room, or choosing a supportive mattress and pillow, small changes can have a big impact. And yes—even humming can help! Just like deep breathing, it soothes your nervous system and eases you into a restful night.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo