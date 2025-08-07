Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter: Vegas Pet Rescue | 8/7/25

Best Mattress Pick of the Litter: Vegas Pet Rescue
Say hello to Malibu! This adorable pup is full of love, charm, and ready to bring joy to a lucky home. Tina Hayes from Vegas Pet Rescue Project joins us with all the details on Malibu’s personality, story, and what kind of family would be her perfect match.

Whether you’re looking for a playful companion or a snuggle buddy, Malibu might be the perfect fit. Vegas Pet Rescue Project is dedicated to finding forever homes for animals in need, and Malibu is more than ready to meet her match. Tune in and help spread the word—let’s get this cutie adopted!

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

