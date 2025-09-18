Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter - Southern Nevada Animal Rescue | 9/18/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Ladybug, a lovable rescue pup ready to find her forever family. Meet her and learn how you can support SNARL Las Vegas!
Pick of the Litter: Meet Ladybug, a Sweet Pup Looking for a Home
Posted

It’s time for Pick of the Litter! This week, we’re introducing you to Ladybug — a sweet and lovable pup who’s ready for a forever home. She’s part of SNARL Las Vegas, a local rescue that works tirelessly to care for animals in need. From dogs like Ladybug to many adorable cats, SNARL is committed to saving lives and creating happy matches for families.

Kayla Krause, a dedicated volunteer, foster, and adopter, reminds us that rescues like SNARL do not receive any government funding. Instead, they rely entirely on the generosity of the community — adopters, fosters, volunteers, and donors. Whether it’s walking dogs, providing a temporary foster home, making a donation, or even shopping from their Amazon list, every bit of support helps. To meet Ladybug and explore all adoptable pets, visit www.snarllv.org.

This segment was sponsored by Best Mattress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo