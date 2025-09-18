Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter - Southern Nevada Animal Rescue | 9/18/25

It’s time for Pick of the Litter! This week, we’re introducing you to Ladybug — a sweet and lovable pup who’s ready for a forever home. She’s part of SNARL Las Vegas, a local rescue that works tirelessly to care for animals in need. From dogs like Ladybug to many adorable cats, SNARL is committed to saving lives and creating happy matches for families.

Kayla Krause, a dedicated volunteer, foster, and adopter, reminds us that rescues like SNARL do not receive any government funding. Instead, they rely entirely on the generosity of the community — adopters, fosters, volunteers, and donors. Whether it’s walking dogs, providing a temporary foster home, making a donation, or even shopping from their Amazon list, every bit of support helps. To meet Ladybug and explore all adoptable pets, visit www.snarllv.org .

