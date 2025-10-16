Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter: PALnv | 10/16/25

This week on Pick of the Litter, we shine a light on Winky, one of the sweetest kittens at the PALnv Cat Café. Though Winky and his siblings arrived in rough shape, just two months in care has transformed their lives completely. Thanks to the dedication of Community Cat Manager Morgan Kobernus and the PALnv team, these cats are now playful, healthy, and ready for loving homes. Viewers are invited to visit the café, meet Winky and his friends, and learn how they can support local cat rescue efforts. Every adoption or contribution truly changes lives furever!

