Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Misfit Ranch | 9/4/25

Harper, a 5-year-old Staffy/Husky mix, is looking for her forever home after overcoming food allergies and medical challenges with the help of her rescue team.
Meet Harper! Your Future Forever Friend
On this week's Pick of the Litter, Misfit Ranch introduced Harper, a sweet 5-year-old Staffy/Husky mix who was surrendered when her previous owner who could no longer manage her training and medical needs after having a baby. Despite her challenges, Harper has a loving personality and is ready to find a forever home.

Now healthy and happy, Harper is eager to meet a family who can give her the care, attention, and love she deserves. This playful and affectionate dog is a testament to how proper care and dedication can transform a rescue’s life, making her the perfect companion for the right home.

This segment was paid for by Best Mattress

