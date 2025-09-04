Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Misfit Ranch | 9/4/25

On this week's Pick of the Litter, Misfit Ranch introduced Harper, a sweet 5-year-old Staffy/Husky mix who was surrendered when her previous owner who could no longer manage her training and medical needs after having a baby. Despite her challenges, Harper has a loving personality and is ready to find a forever home.

Now healthy and happy, Harper is eager to meet a family who can give her the care, attention, and love she deserves. This playful and affectionate dog is a testament to how proper care and dedication can transform a rescue’s life, making her the perfect companion for the right home.

