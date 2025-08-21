Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Las Vegas Humane Society | 8/21/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter features Amy Joshua, Dog Coordinator at Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, introducing Bella—a 4-year-old Chiweenie looking for her forever family.
Pick of the Litter: Meet Bella, a Sweet Chiweenie Ready for a Home
Posted

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week we’re shining the spotlight on Bella, an adorable 4-year-old Chiweenie with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Amy Joshua, Dog Coordinator for the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joins us to share Bella’s story and why this little pup would make the perfect companion.

Bella is playful, affectionate, and ready to bring joy to a loving home. The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society works tirelessly to rescue, foster, and rehome pets just like her, and they’re always looking for community support through adoptions, fostering, and volunteering. If you’re ready for some tail wags and unconditional love, Bella might just be your perfect match.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo