Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Las Vegas Humane Society | 8/21/25

It’s time for another Pick of the Litter, and this week we’re shining the spotlight on Bella, an adorable 4-year-old Chiweenie with a big heart and an even bigger personality. Amy Joshua, Dog Coordinator for the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joins us to share Bella’s story and why this little pup would make the perfect companion.

Bella is playful, affectionate, and ready to bring joy to a loving home. The Las Vegas Valley Humane Society works tirelessly to rescue, foster, and rehome pets just like her, and they’re always looking for community support through adoptions, fostering, and volunteering. If you’re ready for some tail wags and unconditional love, Bella might just be your perfect match.

