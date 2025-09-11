Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter - Homeward Bound | 9/11/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter spotlighted Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions, where Operations Manager Mackenzie Dean introduced us to Mina. This adorable kitty is ready to bring love, warmth, and a playful spirit to her future family. Mina is the perfect companion for anyone looking to add a little extra joy to their home.

Beyond highlighting Mina, Mackenzie shared the challenges facing Homeward Bound, including a record number of cat surrenders this year. The organization is asking the community to step up by fostering, volunteering, or even considering adoption to help provide safe, loving spaces for these animals. Whether you’re ready to welcome a new pet or simply give your time, every effort makes a difference.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress