Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Henderson Animal Care and Control | 10/2/25

This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re shining a spotlight on Henderson Animal Care and Control, where countless cats, dogs, and small animals are waiting for their forever homes. From playful puppies to cuddly senior pets, there’s a companion for every lifestyle. Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide care, medical attention, and love, ensuring every animal is ready for adoption.

Whether you’re seeking a playful pup, a snuggly kitten, or a loyal adult dog, Henderson Animal Care and Control offers the perfect opportunity to make a difference and bring joy to your home. Stop by, meet these adorable animals, and experience the unmatched joy of adoption!

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress