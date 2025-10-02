Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter - Henderson Animal Care and Control | 10/2/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pick of the Litter - Henderson Animal Care and Control | 10/2/25

Henderson Animal Care and Control is full of adorable, adoptable pets looking for loving homes. Discover your new best friend today!
Pick of the Litter: Meet Your Next Furry Friend in Henderson
This week on Pick of the Litter, we’re shining a spotlight on Henderson Animal Care and Control, where countless cats, dogs, and small animals are waiting for their forever homes. From playful puppies to cuddly senior pets, there’s a companion for every lifestyle. Staff and volunteers work tirelessly to provide care, medical attention, and love, ensuring every animal is ready for adoption. 

Whether you’re seeking a playful pup, a snuggly kitten, or a loyal adult dog, Henderson Animal Care and Control offers the perfect opportunity to make a difference and bring joy to your home. Stop by, meet these adorable animals, and experience the unmatched joy of adoption!

