Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter | 9/25/25

Vegas Roots Rescue is on a mission to save animals that have been abused, neglected, or at risk of euthanasia. Operating entirely through fosters and donations, the organization provides safe, loving homes for pets in need. Their work ensures that every animal has a chance at a better life, giving hope to both pets and families looking to adopt.

With events coming up and ongoing community efforts, there are plenty of ways to support the cause. Whether through volunteering, fostering, or donating, everyone can play a part in helping Vegas Roots Rescue continue their life-saving work. Pick of the Litter celebrates these furry heroes and the people dedicated to giving them a second chance.

This segment is sponsored for by Best Mattress