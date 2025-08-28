Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 8/28/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter is Rocky, a lovable boxer-terrier mix from Animal Network. Brought in by volunteer Cheryl Wells, Rocky is looking for his perfect match.
This week, our Pick of the Litter spotlight shines on Rocky, an adorable boxer and terrier mix who’s winning hearts with his friendly personality. Rocky is playful, smart, and full of love — but he also knows how to enjoy quiet time, making him a wonderful companion for families or individuals alike.

Rocky comes to us through the amazing local rescue Animal Network, thanks to volunteer, handler, and transporter Cheryl Wells. With his sweet temperament and loyal spirit, Rocky is ready to find his forever home. If you’re looking for a furry best friend to share adventures — and cuddles — Rocky might just be the perfect pup for you.

