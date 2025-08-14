Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 8/14/25

Kiss My Paws Rescue brings three lovable dogs to the spotlight after they were overlooked at an adoption event — and they’re ready to meet their forever families.
Pick of the Litter: Meet Kiss My Paws Rescue’s Adorable Trio
This week’s Pick of the Litter welcomes Melanie Shayne, Founder & CEO of Kiss My Paws Rescue, and volunteer Monica Cunningham. Recently, the rescue shared a video of three adorable pups who attended an adoption event — but sadly, no one came to meet them.

Morning Blend is giving them their moment to shine! Each dog has their own sweet personality and is ready to bring joy to the right home. It’s a chance for viewers to help turn an overlooked moment into a happy ending.

