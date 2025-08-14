Best Mattress: Pick of the Litter | 8/14/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter welcomes Melanie Shayne, Founder & CEO of Kiss My Paws Rescue, and volunteer Monica Cunningham. Recently, the rescue shared a video of three adorable pups who attended an adoption event — but sadly, no one came to meet them.

Morning Blend is giving them their moment to shine! Each dog has their own sweet personality and is ready to bring joy to the right home. It’s a chance for viewers to help turn an overlooked moment into a happy ending.

This segment is sponsored by Best Mattress