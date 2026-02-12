Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 2/12/26

Meet Raven, a sweet two-year-old rescue pup from Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League looking for a loving forever family. #PaidForContent
Raven Is Ready for Her Forever Home in Pick of the Litter
Posted

This week’s Pick of the Litter introduces us to Raven, a beautiful two-year-old dog with a calm spirit and a playful heart. Volunteers say Raven quickly wins over everyone she meets with her gentle nature and soulful eyes. Raven is hoping to find a family who will give her the love, attention, and cozy couch time she deserves. She thrives on affection, enjoys head scratches, and would make a loyal companion in just about any home. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, Raven might be the perfect match waiting for you.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress

