Best Mattress Pick of the Litter | 10/30/25

Pawsitive Difference is on a mission to find loving homes for dogs in need, and this week’s Pick of the Litter is a sweet, playful pup ready to join your family. With a friendly personality and a heart full of love, this dog thrives on attention, walks, and plenty of belly rubs.

Volunteers at Pawsitive Difference have ensured that every dog in their care is healthy, socialized, and ready to make a pawsitive impact on their new family. Adopting a dog not only gives them a second chance but also brings joy, companionship, and unconditional love into your home.

