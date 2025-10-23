Best Mattress - Pick of the Litter | 10/23/25

In this week’s Pick of the Litter, we’re featuring Retired To Rescue, an amazing local nonprofit that gives retired breeding dogs a second chance at life. Founder Amanda Spotofora joined us to introduce Ma Petite, a sweet 2-year-old Merle French Bulldog with a big personality and an even bigger heart. Ma Petite is full of charm, cuddles, and that signature Frenchie sass — and she’s looking for her forever home!

Retired To Rescue focuses on helping dogs transition from the breeding world into loving family homes, ensuring they get the care, training, and affection they deserve. If you’re interested in adopting Ma Petite or supporting this incredible rescue, visit RetiredToRescue.org for more information.

