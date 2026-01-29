Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 1/29/26

Meet Zoro, a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix at Vegas Pet Rescue Project! Good with kids and cats, he’s smart, playful, and ready for an active home. #PaidForContent
Pick of the Litter: Zoro from Vegas Pet Rescue Project
t’s time for another heartwarming edition of Pick of the Litter! This week, Vegas Pet Rescue Project introduces Zoro, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix who’s looking for his forever home. He’s highly intelligent, house broken, crate trained, and knows all his commands. Zoro loves chew and squeaky toys, enjoys swimming, long walks, and runs, and at the end of the day, he’s a top-tier cuddler who just wants to be with his people. Tina Hayes, Volunteer and Board Member, shares how Zoro and other rescue pets rely on the community’s support to find loving homes.

