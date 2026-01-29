Best Mattress | Pick of the Litter | 1/29/26

t’s time for another heartwarming edition of Pick of the Litter! This week, Vegas Pet Rescue Project introduces Zoro, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix who’s looking for his forever home. He’s highly intelligent, house broken, crate trained, and knows all his commands. Zoro loves chew and squeaky toys, enjoys swimming, long walks, and runs, and at the end of the day, he’s a top-tier cuddler who just wants to be with his people. Tina Hayes, Volunteer and Board Member, shares how Zoro and other rescue pets rely on the community’s support to find loving homes.

