Best Mattress | 3/9/26

While alcohol can initially make you feel relaxed and sleepy, it often interferes with your sleep cycles later in the night. Many people experience more frequent wake-ups and feel groggy in the morning without realizing alcohol may be the cause.

Try finishing drinks a few hours before bedtime so your body has time to process them. Replacing a nightcap with herbal tea, light stretching, or calming music can support more stable, restorative sleep and help you wake up feeling clearer.

