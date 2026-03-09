Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Best Mattress | 3/9/26

Alcohol before bed may make you sleepy at first but often leads to lighter, disrupted sleep later. #PaidForContent
Sleep Tip from Best Mattress: Limit Late-Night Alcohol
While alcohol can initially make you feel relaxed and sleepy, it often interferes with your sleep cycles later in the night. Many people experience more frequent wake-ups and feel groggy in the morning without realizing alcohol may be the cause.

Try finishing drinks a few hours before bedtime so your body has time to process them. Replacing a nightcap with herbal tea, light stretching, or calming music can support more stable, restorative sleep and help you wake up feeling clearer.

