Be The Best Home | 6/9/26

From smart DIY tools, whole home power to outdoor cooking essentials, this summer’s home trends are all about convenience and performance. Products like the HOTO PixelDrive cordless screwdriver make everyday home projects easier with precision controls and a sleek design.

Be prepared for anything at home, and never be without power in the event of a storm or disaster with EcoFlow Delta Pro Whole Home X backup battery generator system. Compact grills like the Mesa II from Monument Grills bring powerful outdoor cooking to smaller spaces.

And when it’s time to clean up, Crocodile Cloth Grill Wipes at Home Depot offer a fast, durable solution for tackling grease and messes without the hassle—helping homeowners spend more time enjoying their outdoor spaces and less time on upkeep.

For more information visit www.bethebesthome.com or follow Kathryn @KathrynEmeryTV and Chip @ChipWade

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