Be The Best Home | 6/5/26

As the World Cup kicks off this month, fans are gearing up to tailgate in style with must-have tailgate gear like portable coolers that actually cool down the space from Dewalt, portable grills from Monument Grills, nugget ice from Brio Water and an easy way to keep cords organized from the Twist & Seal Cord Dock—an upgrade that takes the ultimate tailgating outdoor experience to the next level, from 25-year home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery.

Kathryn joins us with practical tips and innovative products designed to make outdoor entertaining easier, more comfortable, and more fun. Whether you're hosting a backyard watch party, gathering with friends before the big match, or planning a full-scale tailgate celebration, these ideas can help fans stay cool, organized, and ready to enjoy every moment of the action.

For more visit www.bethebesthome.com and follow Kathryn at @KathrynEmeryTV

This segment is paid for Be The Best Home