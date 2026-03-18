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Be The Best Home | 3/18/26

Home and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery shares the newest home cleaning innovations from the Inspired Home Show in Chicago designed to help create a healthier home.
Top home cleaning trends from the Inspired Home Show
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Innovation and design around the home is always changing, and staying up to date with what’s trending can be tough but we know just the expert to help you out.

Bringing you the hottest trends in a healthy clean home including water filtration, brighter cleaning products, stylish waste bins, and brooms that clean themselves in the dust pan from the Inspired Home Show Floor with regular contributor Kathryn Emery, 25 Year Home & Lifestyle Expert, for more information visit www.bethebesthome.com

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home

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