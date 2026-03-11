Be The Best Home | 3/11/26

At Natural Products Expo West, thousands of brands showcase the latest in organic, natural, and better-for-you products. Lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery and her son Dylan Emery hit the show floor with a fun mission—Kathryn searched for healthy options while Dylan focused on taste. Along the way, they checked out refreshing new offerings including summer flavors from Hint Water, a commemorative bottle from Path Water, new formulas from Muscle Milk, and smoothies from LiveMore Superfoods.

Kathryn Emery, 20 Year Home Improvement & Lifestyle Expert and her son Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur went to Natural Products Expo West looking for Healthy, Tasty and also sustainable. For more information visit www.bethebesthome.com or visit www.mrdylanemery.com follow them on socials @kathrynemerytv and @mrdylanemery

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home