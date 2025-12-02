Be The Best Home | 12/2/25

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter, and he stopped by to reveal his top screen-free gifts for the season. Dylan highlights the ZipString Original String Thrower for high-energy fun, Crayola’s new Colourwhirls Arena for creative play, and smart FeatherSnap bird feeders that spark a kid’s curiosity for nature.

He says the best gifts don’t need batteries — they inspire imagination, movement, and brand-new hobbies. Whether it's learning string tricks, spinning wild color designs, or discovering the birds in your backyard, Dylan’s list encourages kids to explore, create, and stay active. For more visit www.mrdylanemery.com or follow him on socials @mrdylanemery.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home