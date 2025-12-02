Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Morning Blend

Actions

Be The Best Home | 12/2/25

Kid-trepreneur Dylan Emery shares his favorite screen-free games, creative activities, and nature-inspiring gadgets that make perfect holiday gifts — all from a kid’s perspective. #PaidForContent
Screen-Free Gifts Kids Actually Want This Season
Posted

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter, and he stopped by to reveal his top screen-free gifts for the season. Dylan highlights the ZipString Original String Thrower for high-energy fun, Crayola’s new Colourwhirls Arena for creative play, and smart FeatherSnap bird feeders that spark a kid’s curiosity for nature.

He says the best gifts don’t need batteries — they inspire imagination, movement, and brand-new hobbies. Whether it's learning string tricks, spinning wild color designs, or discovering the birds in your backyard, Dylan’s list encourages kids to explore, create, and stay active. For more visit www.mrdylanemery.com or follow him on socials @mrdylanemery.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo